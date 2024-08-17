BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hitler's Peace Plans Part 5
The Truth Will Set You Free
The Truth Will Set You Free
30 views • 8 months ago

“Germany issued debt-free and interest-free money from 1935 on, which accounts for Germany’s startling rise from the depression to a world power in five years. The German government financed its entire operations from 1935 to 1945 without gold, and without debt. It took the entire Capitalist and Communist world to destroy the German revolution, and bring Europe back under the heel of the Bankers.” Sheldon Emry, Billions for the Bankers, Debts for the People (1984) So, it was the Jews who declared war on Germany almost six and a half years before September 1, 1939. Also, not well known, is that during this time, Britain, France, USSR and the United States were all controlled by Jewish financiers with through their central banks. The real reason for World War II was that Germany took back her banks from Jewish interests and ended usury, and because of these actions, she flourished both economically and spiritually. This non-Jewish banking and business model could not be allowed by the Jews, and thus, war was declared to utterly annihilate Germany.

Keywords
christianshitlerisraelworld war 2jewevangelicalziobism
