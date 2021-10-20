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My memory of Catholic Nuns growing up was that they were Old and Mean. At least the ones I met. Anyway, here is one that is old but not mean. She must know about the Pope. What a message !
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60 views • October 20, 2021
Wow. She must know all about the Pope. I can see the church splitting over this. I no longer attend Catholic church. I was a cradle Catholic and I had had enough. Too many Pedos in the ranks. My God is out in nature. That is why I spend most of my time there.
The thumbnail pic is Your Truly standing at the river in Tamarindo , Costa Rica. I spent about 15 years investing , surfing, and enjoying the fauna there. Awesome place.
The thumbnail pic is Your Truly standing at the river in Tamarindo , Costa Rica. I spent about 15 years investing , surfing, and enjoying the fauna there. Awesome place.
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