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My memory of Catholic Nuns growing up was that they were Old and Mean. At least the ones I met. Anyway, here is one that is old but not mean. She must know about the Pope. What a message !
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
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60 views • October 20, 2021
Wow. She must know all about the Pope. I can see the church splitting over this. I no longer attend Catholic church. I was a cradle Catholic and I had had enough. Too many Pedos in the ranks. My God is out in nature. That is why I spend most of my time there.
The thumbnail pic is Your Truly standing at the river in Tamarindo , Costa Rica. I spent about 15 years investing , surfing, and enjoying the fauna there. Awesome place.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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