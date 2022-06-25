This CIA Document Literally Explains 'Time Travel' (practical steps included)[24.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:





-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-





After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.





Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...





Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'

I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:





https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422

and screenshot here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)





I never got an answer or reply...





- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as

--

This is one of the most interesting reads I’ve come across. It’s rather complex and takes a while to digest but it’s 100% worth it.





It’s an official declassified CIA document and a terrific analysis of consciousness and beyond – known as the Gateway Process.





While it’s an older document and declassified for a while now, the fact that modern developments in science, quantum physics, psychedelics, and neurobiology confirm what’s written within those pages is nothing short of outstanding.





It explains consciousness in a profound and analytical way and merges knowledge from mystics from Hindu, Buddhist, and Tibetan cultures to contemporary scientific knowledge of Planck distance, Einstein’s theory of relativity, and the works of Nils Bohr.





The cosmic spiral & torus is everything, and everything is one. It seems as though individual consciousness is pulled from the collective consciousness using the frequency/vibrations of the being. This applies to humans, whales, fungus, and amoeba.





Mystics of past and present including all ancient religions understood these concepts thousands of years ago. Still, it takes much to open the minds of the most pragmatic, self-conscious, and uptight people.





For more information on this topic, visit The Monroe Institute website: https://www.monroeinstitute.org/

Link to the document: https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00788R001700210016-5.pdf

Audio programs: https://bit.ly/3w7mRjt





0:00 Introduction to the document

1:24 31. The Out-of-Body Movement

3:30 32. Role of REM Sleep

6:32 A word from our Sponsor

7:44 33. Information Collection Potential

9:51 34. Belief System Considerations

12:32 37. Motivational Aspect

14:21 38. Conclusion

15:04 Step A.

15:13 Step B.

15:22 Step C.

15:30 Step D.

15:41 Step E.

15:50 Step F.

16:07 Step G.

16:18 Step H.

17:03 Step I.

17:20 Step J.

17:31 Step K.

17:45 Step L.

___________________________________________________________________________

Footage: Videoblocks and Artgrid

Music: Epidemic Sound and Audiojungle





25,672 views Jun 24, 2022

Video Advice

2.92M subscribers

https://youtu.be/zpyg5IIilWs

https://www.youtube.com/c/VideoAdvice



