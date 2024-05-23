Cardio Miracle: Everything you need to fuel your body!

Dr Judy Mikovits: So you drink one glass of that for what? $2 a day and you've got everything you need to fuel your body! Pull up the calories, because it's another central thing, is to how we're totally lied to. We're told by our FDA - the FDA needs to be slashed by whoever walks in, because it's a Food and Drug Administration which is poisoning you!

So if you look at the label, it says total fat 0 grams, it says sodium 40 milligrams, it comes from those plants, natural sodium. we are salt in light! There's nothing sweet about me. There's no dietary fiber in it. Because fiber isn't what runs your gut! These nutrients are. A lot of people get this and they get diarrhea. Yeah, because you've been holding fluid because you're poisoning yourself with the poisonous Metamucil or whatever you take that you think is fiber! Less than 1 gram of sugar, 0 grams of protein, It's minerals!

Magnesium, zinc, its minerals! Grapeseedm Astaxanthin, Alpha Lipoic Acid that's how you fuel everything! Astaxanthin for your eyes. You make vitamin D. Sea salt, Monk fruit extract, Cholecalciferol, mixed Tocopherols, that's where you get vitamin D folks! Zinc Amino Acid Chelate, right from the plant. So the government requires, the FDA, they are not our lawmaker! The FDA and the WHO, unless anybody's confused, does not make the law. You do not obey them.

This label is legitimate as to what they are! 200 micrograms of Folate DFE. What does that mean? It's selenium right from those plants. Oh, there's too much vitamin B 12. There's 4167%.

Greg Penglis: That's a lot!

Dr Judy Mikovits: But it's coming right from the plant. What are all these morons doing? They're injecting B12, because this is how we're supposed to fuel our body according to God.





