Mother Gives Rundown of How Hospital Attempted to Medically Kidnap Daughter - Jess Young
Jess Young took her ten-year-old daughter, Evelyn, to the hospital after she began struggling with edema, thus kicking off a multi-day medical nightmare. Jess shares how the hospital allegedly tried to medically kidnap her daughter and how Evelyn lost her vision from a medical treatment prescribed by the doctors. Jess discusses why she thinks hospitals may try to grab a patient like her daughter and hold her against the parents’ will, highlighting the financial incentive that hospitals receive from the state. She also discusses how Patient Advocate Bulldog assisted her in extracting Evelyn from the hospital and how she was “treated worse than an adult prisoner in a prison.”



TAKEAWAYS


As a parent, you must do what you think is best for your child


Patient Advocate Bulldog helped connect Jess with her daughter’s nephrologist


The police, following orders from hospital staff, as per DOJ’s 2006 directives, will ignore parental rights and assist in medical kidnappings


CellCept is the drug that Jess alleges caused her daughter’s vision to lapse



