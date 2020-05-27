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** WHY AMERICAN’S SHOULD BE CONCERNED ABOUT MAIL-IN VOTING ** - Laura Ingraham – 26/May/2020
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28 views • May 27, 2020
** President Trump: You’re asking for Fraud with Mail-In Voting
** The Radical Left’s Push for Mail-In Voting
** Texas Lt. Governor Patrick: Twitter Owes Trump An Apology
** Flashback: In 2004 Jerry Nacler said Paper Ballots are “Susceptible to Fraud”
** Building competence in U.S. elections report on the commission on federal election reform. Page 46, Sept. 2005 – Bipartisan 2005 Report on Election Reform Was Critical of Mail-In Voting:
Absentee Ballot remains the largest source of potential voter fraud... Citizens who vote at home, at nursing homes, at the workplace, or in church are more susceptible to pressure, overt and subtle, or to intimidation. Vote buying schemes are far more difficult to detect when citizens vote by mail.
** The Radical Left’s Push for Mail-In Voting
** Texas Lt. Governor Patrick: Twitter Owes Trump An Apology
** Flashback: In 2004 Jerry Nacler said Paper Ballots are “Susceptible to Fraud”
** Building competence in U.S. elections report on the commission on federal election reform. Page 46, Sept. 2005 – Bipartisan 2005 Report on Election Reform Was Critical of Mail-In Voting:
Absentee Ballot remains the largest source of potential voter fraud... Citizens who vote at home, at nursing homes, at the workplace, or in church are more susceptible to pressure, overt and subtle, or to intimidation. Vote buying schemes are far more difficult to detect when citizens vote by mail.
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