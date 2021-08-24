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0823-2021-What Are Doctors in Canada and the US Speaking Out About?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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40 views • August 24, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz shares information from Dr. Robert Hodkinson who says, “For God’s sake, don’t let them scare you! Also hear about what Australian Air Force veteran tells Stew Peters about Australia. Can Canadian travel passports happen in the US? What did Dr. Shaun Brooks pack into a 4 minute speech to the school board?

TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE INFORMATIVE REPORTS ABOUT PLASMA ENERGY CLICK THIS LINK https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=2863. Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials.

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Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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plasma energydr chris shawstew petersdr shaun brooks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy