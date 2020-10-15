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Who would do all this? How? Why?
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29 views • October 15, 2020
I am in the crowd attempting to share the truth behind world events, mostly disastrous. A major barrier in reaching a wider audience is normal human inability to believe that these creatures seeming much like us could be so thoroughly IN-HUMANE.
They tell us what they are going to do. They do it. They tell us stories about what happened, how and why. Their lies are easier to believe than the truth. Unless we really look at the word IN-HUMANE and consider the full implications of its application to these actions.
They tell us what they are going to do. They do it. They tell us stories about what happened, how and why. Their lies are easier to believe than the truth. Unless we really look at the word IN-HUMANE and consider the full implications of its application to these actions.
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