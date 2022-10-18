Saudi King’s Grandson Threatens Joe Biden With Jihad China Joe Ens petrodollar Sabotaging/sanitizing relationship with Saudi, Arabia Saudi, Arabia looking for new allies such as Russia and China

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SAUDI KING’S GRANDSON THREATENS JOE BIDEN WITH JIHAD
Saudi King Abdulaziz’s grandson sharply rebuked Joe Biden for threatening to retaliate against OPEC+ oil production cuts. He reminded President Biden that Saudi Arabia was formed through jihad and martyrdom. It appears that President Biden is dangerously close to losing Saudi Arabia as a U.S. ally.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/18/22