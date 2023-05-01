Russian "heavy" snipers of the 155th Marine Guards Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet suppress enemy snipers, spotters, and UAV operators at a distance of more than 2 km.
Armament - Russian 12.7-mm rifles ASVK "Kord", Steyr-Mannlicher SSG 08 and Lobaev's SVLK-14S "Dusk".
