Nokodemion's Ancient Codex for Modern "Karmic Military and Ascension Timelines" of Secret Space Program

This Universe is one among billions on the Multiverse. It was founded as a matriarchal household with 4 galaxies, for free will and exploration of natural sciences and creation.



A third Vegan man had unrequited love and caprice, and created a patriarchal spirit form on the planet Sadr, Waron in 9.6 billion BC. The 1st Nokodemion died and successive men inherited the managerial position of the Akashic Records on Arahat Athersata, without free will and tyranny from Nazi cartel of Vegan Plejaren Federation and Draco-Reptilian Orion Empire.



The undisclosed unrequited caprice of Nokodemion caused a very long information asymmetry and opportunity for exploitation with manipulation of "greater fools" in finance, economics and politics. A galactic mafia of 15 people was controlling the Akashic Records for domination and control, while trillions of people executed orders for employment.



The opaque Codex with ancient methodology evolved to modern "karmic timelines" with inconsistent methodology of David Hawkins electromagnetic consciousness scale, unified on the Multiverse. The "karmic timelines" organize military conflicts and spiritual ascension on dates with EMPs and nuclear bombs for gamma rays for DNA activation. The last activation for crystalline DNA was on 21 June 2020, without free will and acknowledgment of the population whose DNA was being updated from the matrix.



The Plejaren Federation and Orion Empire prepare "karmic ascension" dates with infringement of free will and readiness for consciousness and spiritual awakening. On a free will Universe, people should have sovereign ascension, spirituality and consciousness, without coercion and transformation of DNA.



Unacknowledged people living within the matrix of capitalism and without acknowledgment of stellar coding and activation gateways, risked DNA transformation from crystalline genotypes to hydrogen Draco-Reptilians.



The Plejaren Federation created 7 prophets for assistance with Codex after Atlantis on Earth. The Henoch prophecies are the military industrial timelines for ice age and World War III, of undisclosed ancient Trojan War. Helen of Troy was indeed extramarital daughter of the co-founder Zeus, and reason for the Trojan War for the "most beautiful woman" among all beautiful people on the Multiverse.