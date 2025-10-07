German Chancellor Merz being obedient to Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz being obedient to Israel
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on X:
Antisemitism in Germany is shameful. Now and always.
Let’s stand with the Jewish people of our country — today, on the two-year mark of Hamas’s brutal attack on Israel, and on each and every other day.
Cynthia... Anti-Zionism is not the same as antisemitism.
What does Israel have on him, invested in him?
Adding: Merz briefs Trump on plans to seize €140B in Russian assets
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed providing Ukraine with interest-free loan using frozen Russian central bank funds during a call with President Trump.
Russia has repeatedly condemned the asset freezes as "theft" and vowed retaliatory measures.
Adding, It's Putin's birthday today, October 7th. Happy Birthday!