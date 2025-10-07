BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
German Chancellor Merz being obedient to Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1323 followers
19 views • 23 hours ago

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz being obedient to Israel

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on X:

Antisemitism in Germany is shameful. Now and always.

Let’s stand with the Jewish people of our country — today, on the two-year mark of Hamas’s brutal attack on Israel, and on each and every other day.

Cynthia... Anti-Zionism is not the same as antisemitism.

What does Israel have on him, invested in him?

Adding:  Merz briefs Trump on plans to seize €140B in Russian assets

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed providing Ukraine with interest-free loan using frozen Russian central bank funds during a call with President Trump.

Russia has repeatedly condemned the asset freezes as "theft" and vowed retaliatory measures.

Adding, It's Putin's birthday today, October 7th. Happy Birthday!

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
