It's NOT Genetic: Medical Mythbusting with Dr Glidden ND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It doesn't "run in the family!" Lies your doctor tells you because they have no clue as to the cause of illness nor are they interested in how to cure a condition. Deficiencies lead to weakness, and stressors will tip the weakened state out of balance.
Join Dr. Glidden's Membership site here:
https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth
Code: baalbusters for 25% OFF
Make Dr. Glidden Your Doctor
Become a top tier member for only 10 on Patreon:
https://patreon.com/c/KristosCast
Use Code BB5 here:
https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/brand/azurewell/2326
The Azure 90 are 1. Whole Food Multivitamin, 2. Alaskan Cod Liver Oil, 3. Fulvic-Humic Energy Blend, 4. IP6 Supreme. Use code BB5 for your discount.