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"There is ZERO Election Fraud" -- Stupid or Liar?
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48 views • November 29, 2020
The in ability for people to admit the possibility of election fraud given all the incongruencies and inconsistencies and suspect motivations, along with the mail in ballot is a really ridiculous. You are either incredibly stupid, or you're lying your ass off if you believe that there was zero fraud.
Everything from Michigan voters being proven to have voted from the grave To the best rewards for successfully pulling it off, the social media censorship by both Twitter Facebook and to some degree google being complicit with the powers and the deep state that be in order to retain power and illegally remove Donald Trump from office.
#voterfraud #2020vote #election2020
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com
Everything from Michigan voters being proven to have voted from the grave To the best rewards for successfully pulling it off, the social media censorship by both Twitter Facebook and to some degree google being complicit with the powers and the deep state that be in order to retain power and illegally remove Donald Trump from office.
#voterfraud #2020vote #election2020
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com
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