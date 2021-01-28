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IMAGINATION {Music for Artists}
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53 views • January 28, 2021
IMAGINATION {Music for Artists} - Composed / Produced by Sal Caruso . {c.} , 2014 [Timeless Anthem Music / Sal Caruso , BMI] .
Music : VIVID IMAGINATION {Beige Broadcast mix} - music for artists series ...
Movie Clips : 'The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse' [1921]
'SUMURUN' [1920] & George Whites Scandals [1934]
-Public Domain-
Film Footage : Monet , Renoir , Rodin
music art artists painting salcaruso performingarts silentfilm abstract paint canvas brushes musicforartists latin jazz rock fusion easylistening bossanova lounge healingmusic composition form acoustic orchestration imagination vivid graphic memory meditation spirituality creation godsglory song writing valentino dance peace love
All Rights Reserved
Music : VIVID IMAGINATION {Beige Broadcast mix} - music for artists series ...
Movie Clips : 'The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse' [1921]
'SUMURUN' [1920] & George Whites Scandals [1934]
-Public Domain-
Film Footage : Monet , Renoir , Rodin
music art artists painting salcaruso performingarts silentfilm abstract paint canvas brushes musicforartists latin jazz rock fusion easylistening bossanova lounge healingmusic composition form acoustic orchestration imagination vivid graphic memory meditation spirituality creation godsglory song writing valentino dance peace love
All Rights Reserved
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