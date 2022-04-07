A Taiwanese Refugee Fled Ukraine Is Grateful To Become a Volunteer at the NFSC and the ROLF Rescue Operation

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[Ukraine Rescue] 04/04/2022 Naive has been working and studying in Ukraine for 7 or 8 years. He originally planned to follow the Taiwan government’s evacuation operation to return to Taiwan, but finally stayed in Poland because he was worrying about his friends in Ukraine. He learned about the NFSC’s rescue team through a local Chinese restaurant owner and became one of our volunteers. He took advantage of his language and experience in Ukraine to serve refugees, and worked with the NFSC’s rescue team to help provide refugees with transportation, accommodation and psychological assistance.