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The rockabilly track kicks off with slap upright bass laying a percussive groove, paired with chugging acoustic rhythm guitar, A twangy, echo-laden hollow-body electric guitar accents each verse with rapid runs and fills, Sparse drums and handclaps drive the tempo, while energetic vocals ride above a raw vintage mix
[Intro]
[crowd cheering and whistling]
[distorted electric guitar riff enters]
[punchy drums and bass enter]
[Chorus]
[energetic male vocals]
Blue and white
Oh baby, I say Mikael [harmonies enter]
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Blue and white
Oh baby, I say Mikael
[Verse 1]
[driving bass and steady drum beat]
I saw the finger of the future
Waiting for me [guitar scratch]
Pictures of the past
In the galaxy
And all the shit that she gave
All that I know
I never know when I'm
Making it home myself
[Chorus]
[full band energy]
Blue and white
Oh baby, I say Mikael
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Blue and white
Oh baby, I say Mikael
[Verse 2]
[guitar power chords]
Tonight the same time
Same everything
Think of that girl
Yeah, she's the queen
And all the shit that she gave
She gave
I can step across the universe
Yeah, yeah
[Chorus]
[layered vocals]
I said blue and white
Oh baby, I say Mikael
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Blue and white
Oh baby, I say Mikael
[Bridge]
[instrumental break with synth lead]
I say Mikael
I say Mikael
I gotta get home
I gotta get home
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Outro]
[crowd cheering swells]
[final drum fill and guitar chord ring out]