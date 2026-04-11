The rockabilly track kicks off with slap upright bass laying a percussive groove, paired with chugging acoustic rhythm guitar, A twangy, echo-laden hollow-body electric guitar accents each verse with rapid runs and fills, Sparse drums and handclaps drive the tempo, while energetic vocals ride above a raw vintage mix

[Intro]

[crowd cheering and whistling]

[distorted electric guitar riff enters]

[punchy drums and bass enter]



[Chorus]

[energetic male vocals]

Blue and white

Oh baby, I say Mikael [harmonies enter]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Blue and white

Oh baby, I say Mikael



[Verse 1]

[driving bass and steady drum beat]

I saw the finger of the future

Waiting for me [guitar scratch]

Pictures of the past

In the galaxy

And all the shit that she gave

All that I know

I never know when I'm

Making it home myself



[Chorus]

[full band energy]

Blue and white

Oh baby, I say Mikael

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Blue and white

Oh baby, I say Mikael



[Verse 2]

[guitar power chords]

Tonight the same time

Same everything

Think of that girl

Yeah, she's the queen

And all the shit that she gave

She gave

I can step across the universe

Yeah, yeah



[Chorus]

[layered vocals]

I said blue and white

Oh baby, I say Mikael

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Blue and white

Oh baby, I say Mikael



[Bridge]

[instrumental break with synth lead]

I say Mikael

I say Mikael

I gotta get home

I gotta get home

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



[Outro]

[crowd cheering swells]

[final drum fill and guitar chord ring out]

