This Is How the Financial System Dies: Protect Your Money Now Urges Lynette Zang

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After her blockbuster interview with our Daniela Cambone, Lynette Zang is back to talk about the coming restrictions and the Federal Reserve's plan to unleash a digital currency. 'With programmable money, they will be able to do anything with a push of a button," Zang says.
#digitalcurrency #cryptocurrency #bitcoin
Get the same kind of tools used by the world's elite investors:
https://stansberryinvestor.com
______________________________
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StansberryRe...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stansberry
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stansberry_...
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stan...