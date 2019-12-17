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ΧΡΥΣΗ ΑΥΓΗ Ομιλια ΚΑΣΙΔΙΑΡΗ συγκλονιστικη για λ@θροΕΙΣΒΟΛΗ & ΙΣΛΑΜΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ των ΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ
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158 views • December 17, 2019
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ του ΗΛΙΑ ΚΑΣΙΔΙΑΡΗ στον ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ για την ΕΙΣΒΟΛΗ λ@θροΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΩΝ & ΙΣΛΑΜΙΣΤΩΝ στην χωρα & την τσιρκοΚΩΜΩΔΙΑ του "Δημοκρατικου" τοξου ΑΝΘΕΛΛΗΝΩΝ που διαλυουν την ΕΛΛΑΔΑ. ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΟΙ οι ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ & το ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
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