Alabama Governor Candidate Dean Odle Shows How U.N. Corruption Aligns with Bible Prophecy

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Nothing is going to stop write-in candidate Dean Odle from running for governor of Alabama. This God-fearing patriot strongly cautions Americans against the evil plans of global leaders who are destroying America. Dean, who has had a profound interest in Biblical prophecy since he was a child, describes how the United Nations represents the beast from the Book of Revelation with seven heads and ten horns. Dean also reveals the horrifying influx of U.N. troops on American soil, the real reason why our leaders allow the southern border to remain open and unsecured, and how elitists like Bill Gates are working to gain a stranglehold on the world’s food supply. In the end, this pastor of Fire and Grace Church says it’s all about achieving total control over all of mankind. Learn what we can do to prepare for what lies ahead.
TAKEAWAYS
Dean’s book, Like Clay Under the Seal, focuses on digging into what the Bible teaches about creation in contrast to modern science
Globalist power players’ ultimate goal is to weaken the U.S. so that it falls under U.N. control
Proponents of the New World Order create the “chaos” and then give us their “solution” fulfilling their evil agenda
Most Democrats and Republicans are complicit in Agenda 2030 with only Christians and patriots standing in the way
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Agenda 21 Downloadable PDF: https://bit.ly/3PEYGQ2
The Great Reset: https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
Like Clay Under the Seal Book: https://amzn.to/3RcW5Ok
The Polluted Church Book: https://amzn.to/3KsFq7t
Educate Yourself: https://educate-yourself.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH DEAN ODLE
Website: https://www.deanodle.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deanodleministries/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deanodle111/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PastorDean67
🔗 CONNECT WITH DEAN FOR GOVERNOR
Website: https://www.deanodleforgovernor.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DeanOdle2022
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3R01LLq
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