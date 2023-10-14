What Meher Baba Really Taught: Part 10 (How my father taught me Meher Baba's theme)

How my father taught me Baba's teaching about the Creation of the world and why I think it was effective. The source of the story I tell cab be found in "Stay With God, A Statement in Illusion on Reality," by Francis Brabazon, New Humanity Books, 1990 Third edition, p. 71. The book that this chart comes from is "God Speaks, The Theme of Creation and Its Purpose," by Meher Baba, all editions after the first edition (1973, 1975, 1997, 2010). It is a fold-out chart. This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.

