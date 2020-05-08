© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Area 51 - AM Radio Phone Call From 1997 - Aliens - Government -Population Control -Mind Control
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • May 08, 2020
A man claiming to have worked at Area 51 called into Coast to Coast AM Radio on September 11, 1997. This is the strangest AREA 51 call ever recorded. The man spoke of extra-dimensional beings, destruction, population control, and much more. Someone called back in weeks later claiming to be same guy. We will never know with all the LIES being told. We are probably going to hear a lot more Bullshciff like this real soon... Be ready.... They will be flying their saucers they made around to scare you!!! Its a SCARE TACTIC only to get you to take vaccine. DONT!!!!?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.