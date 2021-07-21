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LESS THAN 1% OF VAXXXINE DEATHS GET REPORTED, SAYS HARVARD REPORT, PAID FOR BY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
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50 views • July 21, 2021
A document titled “Electronic Support for Public Health-Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)” says that less than 1% of all vaccine deaths are reported. “Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health.
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