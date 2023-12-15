Debunking Hunter Biden's PATHETIC attempt to claim Joe Biden is innocent

Glenn Beck





In an incredible show of defiance, Hunter Biden ignored a House subpoena and instead held a press conference at the Capitol. Hunter demanded that Congress give him a public hearing and insisted that his father, President Biden, "was not financially involved" in his businesses. And the media ate it up. But Glenn and Stu call him out for his word games. No one is accusing Joe Biden of investing in Hunter's companies, they explain. The House's impeachment inquiry is focusing on BACKROOM deals and shady money laundering trails. Glenn and Stu tear into the media's narrative with the REAL evidence that the House has against Joe Biden and also explain the only thing the President SHOULD have said if he wanted to appear innocent.





