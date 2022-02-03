'God Rejects You': Man Screams at POPE FRANCIS in 3 Languages

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A man interrupted Pope Francis ' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'
Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
The man appeared distraught and concerned as he held his face mask in his hand and shouted in English: 'The Church is not the way God wants it.'
While being led out of the hall by guards the man, who also spoke in Spanish and Italian, continued: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'
The man was also heard shouting the word 'mask' as he stood up and gestured to the pontiff.