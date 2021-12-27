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PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS ALERT - NO SHOT NO FOOD - 17122021
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270 views • December 27, 2021
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https://rumble.com/vqz7j2-plannedillusion-news-alert-no-shot-no-food-17122021.html
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In this alert
We take a look at the alarming development that sees establishment pushing the covid narrative with the threat of no grocery shopping for the unjabbed. Karen Holton also chimes in from Canada
as we ask the question, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR YOURSELF
Show links
https://rumble.com/vqz7j2-plannedillusion-news-alert-no-shot-no-food-17122021.html
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this alert
We take a look at the alarming development that sees establishment pushing the covid narrative with the threat of no grocery shopping for the unjabbed. Karen Holton also chimes in from Canada
as we ask the question, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR YOURSELF
Show links
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