Fruit to Perfection (Part 2)

August 14th, 2022
Pastor Dean continues to preach on what it means to bear fruit as a believer. Abiding in Christ means that you hate sin, adhere to Jesus' doctrine, and maintain a relationship with Him. All of your words and actions either draw people closer to Jesus or pushes them further away. Do not let the Lord's axe be laid to the root of your tree!
"Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son." 2 John 1:9
