Vocational Instructor (Episode 68)

Careers in Vocational Training refers to various job opportunities and paths available for individuals pursuing specialized education and training in a specific trade or skill. Vocational training equips individuals with practical skills and knowledge that are directly applicable to a particular job or industry, such as healthcare, construction, information technology, culinary arts, or automotive repair.