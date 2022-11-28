Luc's Neighbor Expresses Appreciation and Support for NFSC's Fellow Fighters

https://gnews.org/articles/535600
Summary：24/11/2022 On Thanksgiving Day, the NFSC's fellow fighters sent flyers and gifts to all of Luc's neighbors. The neighbor in the video expressed her appreciation and support to the NFSC, completely shattering the lie that Luc was trying to frame the fellow fighters and slander us as violent.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.