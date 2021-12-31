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Ring of Power - Conspiracy Documentary
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131 views • December 31, 2021
Ring of Power - Conspiracy Documentary
From the mystery religions of ancient Egypt to the Zionist role in 9/11, “Ring Of Power” puzzles together the missing pieces of our human story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4XvURF8Os4&;ab_channel=SecretAnonymousIdea
Empire of the City - Ring of Power - Conspiracy Documentary
From the mystery religions of ancient Egypt to the Zionist role in 9/11, “Ring Of Power” puzzles together the missing pieces of our human story. Find out how an illuminati network of international bankers and European royalty have turned the world’s nations and citizens into their debt slaves.
It took 4 years for Grace Powers to research this series, I have watched the whole series a dozen times, its my fav on youtube
RING OF POWER 1 - EMPIRE OF THE CITY
Amenstop Productions: Ring of Power - Empire of The City
https://youtu.be/X4XvURF8Os4
Download: https://anonfiles.com/39D960Ebu6/Amenstop_Productions_Ring_of_Power_Secret_Rulers_of_the_World_mp4
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL576D21E3675C944A&;app=desktop
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3544593345/Amenstop-Productions--Ring-of-Power--Secret-Rulers-of-the-World--Preview---Download-
https://extraimage.net/images/2018/09/16/0fa7c33517c7db07e0936babcc3eea78.jpg
https://extraimage.net/images/2018/09/16/15e7930f710059d19e8786d4358d9d23.jpg
Description:
From the mystery religions of ancient Egypt to the Zionist role in 9/11, "Ring Of Power" unveils 4000 years of revisionist human history with never before seen revelations. "Ring Of Power" puzzles together the pieces of a giant puzzle into one BIG PICTURE documentary series.
Part I: 9/11 THE UNTOLD STORY (38 min.) Half the world believes Muslims were responsible for 9/11. The other half believes Israeli Zionists were responsible. Who's right?
Part II: HIDDEN EMPIRE (22 min.) The world's most powerful empire is not the U.S.A. It is an empire that insiders call "Empire Of The City".
Part III: TRAIL OF THE PHARAOHS (25 min.) Did the Biblical Abraham really live to be 175? Did Moses really turn staffs into snakes and rivers into blood?
Part IV: GOD AND THE QUEEN (30 min.) Genealogy charts show that British and French royalty are descendants of Mary Magdalene and Jesus Christ. Is it true?
Part V: ALL THE QUEEN'S MEN (22 min.) How rich and powerful is Queen Elizabeth II?
Part VI: THE GODFATHERS (30 min.) They scammed control of the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve, then they found GOD — Gold, Oil and Drugs.
Part VII: CHEATING AT MONOPOLY (52 min.) How many people would play a game of monopoly if the banker was cheating and fixing the rules? Over 6 billion.
Part VIII: ASSES OF EVIL (29 min.) The New World Order Mafia are invisible rulers who make puppets out of politicians, heroes out of villains and villains out of heroes.
Part IX: KING OF HEARTS (22 min.) The ultimate goal of "insiders" is to disarm the world and create one world empire under one world ruler. Who is he?
Part X: SOLUTIONS (28 min.) Protesting and writing letters to deaf politicians doesn't work. What does work?
The Producer is an experienced, award-winning documentary filmmaker who, as a child, learned that her father was a member of the secretive cult of Freemasonry. She recalls many arguments between her parents over her father's secret meetings and the exclusion of women from the brotherhood. The Masonic ring that her father wore had been passed down from father to son over the generations. When she asked her father about the meaning of the letter "G" and the compass and square on his ring, she got no response. As an adult, she decided to investigate. That investigation grew into four years of intensive research into the identity and history of the diabolical globalists who she calls the "Ring Of Power". Their goal is one World Empire and one world ruler.
The Empire Of "The City" (World Superstate)
https://ia801202.us.archive.org/31/items/empire_of_the_city/empire_of_the_city.pdf
EMPIRE OF THE CITY – THE UNHOLY TRINITY THAT RULES THE WORLD
https://nicklasarthur.wordpress.com/2013/08/08/the-empire-of-the-city/
The United States is still a British Colony
http://www.civil-liberties.com/books/index.html
From the mystery religions of ancient Egypt to the Zionist role in 9/11, “Ring Of Power” puzzles together the missing pieces of our human story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4XvURF8Os4&;ab_channel=SecretAnonymousIdea
Empire of the City - Ring of Power - Conspiracy Documentary
From the mystery religions of ancient Egypt to the Zionist role in 9/11, “Ring Of Power” puzzles together the missing pieces of our human story. Find out how an illuminati network of international bankers and European royalty have turned the world’s nations and citizens into their debt slaves.
It took 4 years for Grace Powers to research this series, I have watched the whole series a dozen times, its my fav on youtube
RING OF POWER 1 - EMPIRE OF THE CITY
Amenstop Productions: Ring of Power - Empire of The City
https://youtu.be/X4XvURF8Os4
Download: https://anonfiles.com/39D960Ebu6/Amenstop_Productions_Ring_of_Power_Secret_Rulers_of_the_World_mp4
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL576D21E3675C944A&;app=desktop
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3544593345/Amenstop-Productions--Ring-of-Power--Secret-Rulers-of-the-World--Preview---Download-
https://extraimage.net/images/2018/09/16/0fa7c33517c7db07e0936babcc3eea78.jpg
https://extraimage.net/images/2018/09/16/15e7930f710059d19e8786d4358d9d23.jpg
Description:
From the mystery religions of ancient Egypt to the Zionist role in 9/11, "Ring Of Power" unveils 4000 years of revisionist human history with never before seen revelations. "Ring Of Power" puzzles together the pieces of a giant puzzle into one BIG PICTURE documentary series.
Part I: 9/11 THE UNTOLD STORY (38 min.) Half the world believes Muslims were responsible for 9/11. The other half believes Israeli Zionists were responsible. Who's right?
Part II: HIDDEN EMPIRE (22 min.) The world's most powerful empire is not the U.S.A. It is an empire that insiders call "Empire Of The City".
Part III: TRAIL OF THE PHARAOHS (25 min.) Did the Biblical Abraham really live to be 175? Did Moses really turn staffs into snakes and rivers into blood?
Part IV: GOD AND THE QUEEN (30 min.) Genealogy charts show that British and French royalty are descendants of Mary Magdalene and Jesus Christ. Is it true?
Part V: ALL THE QUEEN'S MEN (22 min.) How rich and powerful is Queen Elizabeth II?
Part VI: THE GODFATHERS (30 min.) They scammed control of the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve, then they found GOD — Gold, Oil and Drugs.
Part VII: CHEATING AT MONOPOLY (52 min.) How many people would play a game of monopoly if the banker was cheating and fixing the rules? Over 6 billion.
Part VIII: ASSES OF EVIL (29 min.) The New World Order Mafia are invisible rulers who make puppets out of politicians, heroes out of villains and villains out of heroes.
Part IX: KING OF HEARTS (22 min.) The ultimate goal of "insiders" is to disarm the world and create one world empire under one world ruler. Who is he?
Part X: SOLUTIONS (28 min.) Protesting and writing letters to deaf politicians doesn't work. What does work?
The Producer is an experienced, award-winning documentary filmmaker who, as a child, learned that her father was a member of the secretive cult of Freemasonry. She recalls many arguments between her parents over her father's secret meetings and the exclusion of women from the brotherhood. The Masonic ring that her father wore had been passed down from father to son over the generations. When she asked her father about the meaning of the letter "G" and the compass and square on his ring, she got no response. As an adult, she decided to investigate. That investigation grew into four years of intensive research into the identity and history of the diabolical globalists who she calls the "Ring Of Power". Their goal is one World Empire and one world ruler.
The Empire Of "The City" (World Superstate)
https://ia801202.us.archive.org/31/items/empire_of_the_city/empire_of_the_city.pdf
EMPIRE OF THE CITY – THE UNHOLY TRINITY THAT RULES THE WORLD
https://nicklasarthur.wordpress.com/2013/08/08/the-empire-of-the-city/
The United States is still a British Colony
http://www.civil-liberties.com/books/index.html
Keywords
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