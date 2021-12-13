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Dallas is Sharing Facts, Updates, RV & QFS
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10 views • December 13, 2021
The Angel Warrior Network is chatting with special guest Dallas Patriot this evening. We will be discussing about several different subjects. Who still has questions about QFS, RV and all the crap that has hit the fan this week. Let's get a fresh take from another conservative patriots take on these subjects. #patriots #QFS #theangelwarriornetwork
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https://drartisshow.com - DISCOUNT CODE: Warrior10
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Looking for details on x39, health & wellness or contact us for public speaking & appearances. Contact Us: The Angel Warrior Network [email protected]
Follow Trina - Redneck Rhapsody https://redneckrhapsody.com/good-stuff/
YT Channels:
Trina & The Warriors - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXuARexbhPMT6hjemTQmkjg
https://www.youtube.com/redneckrhapsody
CJ & The Warriors - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu3zvDdlfZsYw1azCClSUEg
Join us on Patriotchute: http://tawn.patriotchute.com
**FREE** 30 Day Trial when you subscribe.
Subscribe to Rumble: https://rumble.com/Theangelwarriornetwork
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/theanglewarriornetwork
https://drartisshow.com - DISCOUNT CODE: Warrior10
Link Tree with all our social account and product links:
https://linktr.ee/theangelwarrior
TAWN (Affiliate) Money Metals - https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=696067&;u=3023792&m=57542&urllink=www%2Emoneymetals%2Ecom%2Fbuy%2Fsilver&afftrack=
Looking for details on x39, health & wellness or contact us for public speaking & appearances. Contact Us: The Angel Warrior Network [email protected]
Follow Trina - Redneck Rhapsody https://redneckrhapsody.com/good-stuff/
YT Channels:
Trina & The Warriors - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXuARexbhPMT6hjemTQmkjg
https://www.youtube.com/redneckrhapsody
CJ & The Warriors - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu3zvDdlfZsYw1azCClSUEg
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