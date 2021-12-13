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Dallas is Sharing Facts, Updates, RV & QFS
The Angel Warrior Network
The Angel Warrior Network
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10 views • December 13, 2021
The Angel Warrior Network is chatting with special guest Dallas Patriot this evening. We will be discussing about several different subjects. Who still has questions about QFS, RV and all the crap that has hit the fan this week. Let's get a fresh take from another conservative patriots take on these subjects. #patriots #QFS #theangelwarriornetwork

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Looking for details on x39, health & wellness or contact us for public speaking & appearances. Contact Us: The Angel Warrior Network [email protected]

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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