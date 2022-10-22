EPOCH TV | Supreme Court May End All Gun Control; El Chapo Exposes US Officials in Drug Trade

EPOCH TV | Crossroads host Joshua Philipp

A recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen could have broader implications than at first appeared. Amid a flurry of lawsuits challenging gun laws across the United States, analysts are now claiming that the top court’s decision could potentially end all gun control laws in the country.

Meanwhile, former drug lord El Chapo claimed in a recent interview that his imprisonment, or the imprisonment of others like him, will not end the cartel drug trade. He claimed the reason for this is that corrupt members of government on both sides of the border are keeping the illicit trade going.

