Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Supreme Court May End All Gun Control; El Chapo Exposes US Officials in Drug Trade
399 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

EPOCH TV | Crossroads host Joshua Philipp

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE:  https://ept.ms/EndofGunControlYT

A recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen could have broader implications than at first appeared. Amid a flurry of lawsuits challenging gun laws across the United States, analysts are now claiming that the top court’s decision could potentially end all gun control laws in the country.

Meanwhile, former drug lord El Chapo claimed in a recent interview that his imprisonment, or the imprisonment of others like him, will not end the cartel drug trade. He claimed the reason for this is that corrupt members of government on both sides of the border are keeping the illicit trade going.

Crossroads host Joshua Philipp

Keywords
gun controlsupreme courtcrossroadsepoch tvjosh philipp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket