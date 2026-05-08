RT News - May 8 2026 9AM GMT

May 8, 2026

rt.com









The US targets Iranian civilian areas and vessels despite the ceasefire - you can see Tehran's air defences at work in this video. That's as Iran strikes the American navy in response. The Russian-proposed Victory-day truce comes into effect - with Kiev launching hundreds of drones in the first hours. Moscow has warned Kiev and the West that the Ukrainian capital will be hit hard if May ninth celebrations are disrupted. We begin our special coverage as Russia marks 81 years since the Soviet Union and Allied forces defeated Nazi Germany, bringing fascism to its knees. Today, we look at how some modern politicians are trying to help those ideas stand back up.





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