This Bible Prophecy Warns of an Islamic Takeover? | Bill Cloud | The Glenn Beck Podcast

Hidden Biblical patterns from Genesis to Revelation predict an Islamic takeover of the West that makes sense of everything from the plagues in Egypt to the Arab Spring and the Islamization of the West. Glenn sits down with Pastor Bill Cloud for a conversation that Glenn warns could get the pastor arrested if he were in Europe. Could the Red-Green alliance of Islamists and Marxists have been foretold in the Book of Daniel? Bill shows where the Bible hints at an “Arab” kingdom set to rule in the last days before Jesus returns, and reveals the connection between a broken covenant and the rise of the Islamic God. Glenn wonders how long until the tribulation, and Bill has a thoughtful answer for why so many Americans are questioning support for Israel and increasingly calling for a Palestinian state “from the river to the Sea.” They examine the similarities between the Antichrist in the Book of Revelation and the 12th Imam of Islam, and Bill explains why it’s not men like Ayatollah Khamenei who scare him—it’s men like Zohran Mamdani...

