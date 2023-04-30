THE MONTH and YEAR YESHUA WAS BORN #Jesus #date #birth #month #year #elizabeth #resurrection

WHY IS THE DATE OF BIRTH AND DEATH (RESURRECTION) OF YESHUA BASED ON 3 BC AND AD 31 RESPECTIVELY?





To determine the MONTH.





“In the sixth month (Elul, Neh. 6:15, which is in Aug-Sep) the angel Gabriel was sent from God unto a city of Galilee, named Nazareth, to a virgin espoused to a man whose name was Joseph, of the house of David; and the virgin's name was Mary…. And, behold, thy cousin Elisabeth, she hath also conceived a son in her old age: and this is the sixth month with her, who was called barren” (Luke 1:26-27, 36). This means that Elizabeth conceived John 6 months prior (March-April). Later, when Mary visited Elizabeth, she was already pregnant with Yeshua (Luke 1:43). She remained with Elizabeth for 3 months before returning home, this was before Elizabeth gave birth (Luke 1:56). Therefore, Mary conceived Yeshua in the very same month as the Angel appeared to her in Aug-Sept, then she visited Elizabeth. As a result, Yeshua would have been born in April-June.









To determine the YEAR.





Besides the calculation of Dionysius Exiguus of Rome, there are 3 ways to derive the year of Yeshua’s birth. The first one is the most accurate.





1. Yeshua was in the tomb for at least 2 back to back Sabbaths before the women could come and wrap Him properly.





1st Sabbath day is the Unleavened Bread known as the "high day" (John 19:31; Matt. 27:62-66) and then the weekly 7th Day Sabbath (Luke 23:56). Unleavened Bread Sabbath day is the day after the full moon, the day after the Passover. The 7th Day Sabbath is on a 7 day cycle.





Therefore, to understand what date Yeshua died on the cross, one would need to review the full moons from AD 26 to 34, matching it to the Jewish Calendar during the Passover to find 2 back to back Sabbaths (Full moon on the Wednesday night). Based on this, there is only one possible date for Christ’s death: 26th April, AD 31 (backdated Gregorian calendar).





Yeshua was about 30 years old when He started His ministry and ministered for ~3 years. That means He was ~ 33 years old when He died and rose from the dead. Therefore 33 years earlier would mean Yeshua was born 3 BC as there is no 0AD or 0BC.





Side Note: Some believe Yeshua rose on the 4th day to fulfill 3 days and 3 nights in the heart of the earth (Matt. 12:40). This is their anchor verse. Please notice the scripture does not say 3 full days and 3 full nights, just 3 days and 3 nights. Rising during or towards the end of the 3rd night meets the conditions of 3 days and 3 nights.





Here is some additional evidence it was the 3rd Day:





• The guards were commissioned to guard the tomb for only 3 days and they were still there when the Angel opened the tomb (Matt. 27:64), if it was the 4th day they would not have been there.





• The two men who walked to Emmaus affirmed that it was the 3rd day since Yeshua was crucified and the tomb was found empty, not the 4th day (Luke 24:21).





• Yeshua rose from the dead on the 3rd day as HE said (Mark 8:31), not the 4th day.





He rose at dawn on the first day of the week, which was still night (Mark 16:9). Dawn is considered part of the evening (like Twilight) as the sun has not yet risen.

