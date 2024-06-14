Dangerous heat wave expected to scorch Midwest and South

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Temperatures well over 90 degrees are in the forecast this weekend for the Midwest and South as a heat dome moves east across the U.S. CBS News national correspondent Dave Malkoff has more.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html