Paul Pelosi Was Most Likely Attacked By a Male Prostitute - Salty Cracker, 102922

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This video that I'm sharing is from 'Salty Cracker' on YouTube, with description.
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
article: https://nitter.net/search?f=tweets&q=...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022...
OTHER PLATFORMS:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thes...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker
Banned.video: https://www.banned.video/channel/salt...
Locals: https://saltycracker.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/TheSaltyCracker
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Pilled.net/Foxhole: https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344
SUPPORT SALTY:
Website: https://saltmustflow.com/support/
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-c...
Cash App: https://cash.app/$saltmustflow
Merchandise: https://saltmustflow.com/shop/
Mrs. Salty's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZ...
Music by:
Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms
-Disclaimer-
These are the opinions and ramblings of a foul-mouthed lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.