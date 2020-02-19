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Senator Chris Murphy Admits To Violating The Logan Act & Trump Is Onto Him! 1802-6P
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45 views • February 19, 2020
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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1802 - TUESDAY - February 18, 2020 - 6 PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/YRnL5AwlBPA 

Senator Chris Murphy Admits To Violating The Logan Act & Trump Is Onto Him! 1802-6P

In early January the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport.  The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.
Following the death of Commander Soleimani Democrat Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) lashed out at President Trump for assassinating the Iranian al-Quds terrorist leader who was responsible for the deaths and maiming of HUNDREDS of US soldiers.
 
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Senator Chris Murphy Admits To Violating The Logan Act & Trump Is Onto Him! – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/eN0n30qiPnz 

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