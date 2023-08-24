Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Eclipse, the Great Sign & the Rapture
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
52 Subscribers
13 views
Published 17 hours ago

August 20th, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle gives an in-depth look at the prophetic signs in the heavens in a few days and next month and what they REALLY mean according to Scripture. The Lord Jesus is speaking from His Word and signs in the heavens. It is time to prepare ourselves for the Great Tribulation. The rapture WILL NOT happen anytime this year or for that matter, it will not happen BEFORE the end of the Great Tribulation. It is time to wake up!

Keywords
raptureeclipsedean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket