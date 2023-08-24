The Eclipse, the Great Sign & the Rapture

August 20th, 2017
Pastor Dean Odle gives an in-depth look at the prophetic signs in the heavens in a few days and next month and what they REALLY mean according to Scripture. The Lord Jesus is speaking from His Word and signs in the heavens. It is time to prepare ourselves for the Great Tribulation. The rapture WILL NOT happen anytime this year or for that matter, it will not happen BEFORE the end of the Great Tribulation. It is time to wake up!
