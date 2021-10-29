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Important Message - Calling all Lightworkers, Healers, Indigos, Crystals and Starseeds. We need to do this now!
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32 views • October 29, 2021
This is an important message for all the Awakened, the Lightworkers, Healers, Indigos, Crystals and Starseeds, The time has come to do what you came to this Earth to do! You are needed now. We all need to do this. Love is the answer.
Channeled to me by my high level guides.
If you like this video please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.
If you wish to support my work you can do so via Paypal at Paypal.me/riverhealer
www.riverhealer.com
Channeled to me by my high level guides.
If you like this video please subscribe to my channel. Thank you.
If you wish to support my work you can do so via Paypal at Paypal.me/riverhealer
www.riverhealer.com
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