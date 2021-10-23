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STF: Kim Goguen / Kim Possible Interview 2 - Change Starts With You 2-23-2021
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18 views • October 23, 2021
Stranger Than Fiction: Kim Goguen / Kim Possible Interview - Change Starts With You. In this episode, I am once again joined by Kimberly Goguen aka Kim Possible from Life Force/UNN. This interview is all about comprehension & clarity of Life Force. We had so many technical problems recording this. The plan was to have more time and ask more questions, but that did not go as planned. We do plan on doing more follow-ups.
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