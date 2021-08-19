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Thursday August 19th 2021 Max Igan Brings the Light Pt1 / Muki Update LTA Pt2
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2620 views • August 20, 2021
Max Igan joins Christopher James for Part 1 of a powerful discussion on our world and the solution with common law.
Part 2 Muki returns also from Australia with updates on LTA and LRS for the people to correct trespass when born and after.
This is a very important discussion for everyone to hear and know that the light is coming for this evil we will not fail!
God Speed
Alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Part 2 Muki returns also from Australia with updates on LTA and LRS for the people to correct trespass when born and after.
This is a very important discussion for everyone to hear and know that the light is coming for this evil we will not fail!
God Speed
Alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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