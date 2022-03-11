© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent War Ep. 6178: Biden's Bioweapons Released! Gov. Needs YOU on Slave Money
Follow
0
Share
Report
105 views • March 11, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
WHO predicting outbreaks of disease in Ukraine.
A 100 fold increase in Donbas in Ukraine in infectious diseases?
More Evidence the US Embassy in Ukraine wiped webpages containing documents about biological threat programs being conducted in Ukraine.
Hunter Biden Firm Rosemont Seneca Invested in Firm Tied to Ukrainian Biolabs.
Democrats Met With Oil Execs Last Year And Pressured Them To Decrease Output Over Climate Change.
Biden Admin Now Slams Shale For Not Raising Output, after he outlawed it.
Biden takes big step toward government-backed digital currency - Wants to trap us into this inflationary government slave money.
The US is also moving towards waging war on Russian Gold - the ultimate real money.
Disney CEO Calls Florida Gov. DeSantis to Oppose Non-Existent ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill After Democrats Melt Down.
“THEY USED MY HUSBAND TO INTIMIDATE OTHER J6’ers TO TAKE A PLEA! DO NOT TAKE A PLEA!” said Wife of First Convicted J6er! – Attorney Did Not Even Tell Family a Verdict Was Reached.
Black Dunkin’ Donuts Manager Who Fatally Punched 77-Year-Old Customer Over Alleged Racial Slur Sentenced to House Arrest.
Special Counsel’s Office Is Investigating The 2016 DNC Server Hack.
Texas Elections Official To Resign After 1000s Of Uncounted Ballots Found.
Biden Quietly Forgives Student Loans for Government Workers But Millions of Others Remain Crushed by Student Debt.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
WHO predicting outbreaks of disease in Ukraine.
A 100 fold increase in Donbas in Ukraine in infectious diseases?
More Evidence the US Embassy in Ukraine wiped webpages containing documents about biological threat programs being conducted in Ukraine.
Hunter Biden Firm Rosemont Seneca Invested in Firm Tied to Ukrainian Biolabs.
Democrats Met With Oil Execs Last Year And Pressured Them To Decrease Output Over Climate Change.
Biden Admin Now Slams Shale For Not Raising Output, after he outlawed it.
Biden takes big step toward government-backed digital currency - Wants to trap us into this inflationary government slave money.
The US is also moving towards waging war on Russian Gold - the ultimate real money.
Disney CEO Calls Florida Gov. DeSantis to Oppose Non-Existent ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill After Democrats Melt Down.
“THEY USED MY HUSBAND TO INTIMIDATE OTHER J6’ers TO TAKE A PLEA! DO NOT TAKE A PLEA!” said Wife of First Convicted J6er! – Attorney Did Not Even Tell Family a Verdict Was Reached.
Black Dunkin’ Donuts Manager Who Fatally Punched 77-Year-Old Customer Over Alleged Racial Slur Sentenced to House Arrest.
Special Counsel’s Office Is Investigating The 2016 DNC Server Hack.
Texas Elections Official To Resign After 1000s Of Uncounted Ballots Found.
Biden Quietly Forgives Student Loans for Government Workers But Millions of Others Remain Crushed by Student Debt.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.