Japan Garden Life: Winter Broccoli, Raised Bed Radishes & Home Cooking

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, January 31st. This year I'm going to try growing Winged Beans which I discovered last year at my farmers market. And the broccoli and radishes are still growing…slowly. Let's tale a look back at the week that ends this month of January.









A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll