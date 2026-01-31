Japan Garden Life: Winter Broccoli, Raised Bed Radishes & Home Cooking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, January 31st. Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, January 31st. This year I’m going to try growing Winged Beans which I discovered last year at my farmers market. And the broccoli and radishes are still growing…slowly. Let’s tale a look back at the week that ends this month of January.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Timestamps:
00:00Opening
00:50Baking Blueberry Muffins
01:55The Taste Test
02:29Transplanting Cervesa ’n Lime Starts
03:58Introducing Winged Beans!
05:47Potting Cervesa ’n Lime Starts
08:28When to Plant Winged Beans
09:18Watering Grow Room Plants
09:58My Madagascar Dragon Trees
11:09Plants in My Home Office
11:44Baking a Japanese Lemon Cake, Broken Oven, Steamed Chawan-mushi
13:48Outer Garden Update
16:59Lemon Cake Taste Test
18:00Pre-Schoolers in the Park
18:23Beautiful Winter Blossoms
18:53Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!