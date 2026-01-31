BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Japan Garden Life: Winter Broccoli, Raised Bed Radishes & Home Cooking
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
25 views • 1 day ago

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, January 31st. Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, January 31st. This year I’m going to try growing Winged Beans which I discovered last year at my farmers market. And the broccoli and radishes are still growing…slowly. Let’s tale a look back at the week that ends this month of January.



A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
00:00Opening

00:50Baking Blueberry Muffins

01:55The Taste Test

02:29Transplanting Cervesa ’n Lime Starts

03:58Introducing Winged Beans!

05:47Potting Cervesa ’n Lime Starts

08:28When to Plant Winged Beans

09:18Watering Grow Room Plants

09:58My Madagascar Dragon Trees

11:09Plants in My Home Office

11:44Baking a Japanese Lemon Cake, Broken Oven, Steamed Chawan-mushi

13:48Outer Garden Update

16:59Lemon Cake Taste Test

18:00Pre-Schoolers in the Park

18:23Beautiful Winter Blossoms

18:53Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!

