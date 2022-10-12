I'm Not Kidding, Folks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden’s Endless Fairy Tales
* Joe has always been a liar.
* Did you know he has an extremely high IQ?
* He used to copy other people’s stories.
* He plagiarized another man’s life.
* He hates getting caught.
* Why can’t he just be himself?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 October 2017