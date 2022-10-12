I'm Not Kidding, Folks

Biden’s Endless Fairy Tales

* Joe has always been a liar.

* Did you know he has an extremely high IQ?

* He used to copy other people’s stories.

* He plagiarized another man’s life.

* He hates getting caught.

* Why can’t he just be himself?

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 October 2017

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313625886112

