I'm Not Kidding, Folks

Biden’s Endless Fairy Tales
* Joe has always been a liar.
* Did you know he has an extremely high IQ?
* He used to copy other people’s stories.
* He plagiarized another man’s life.
* He hates getting caught.
* Why can’t he just be himself?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 October 2017
