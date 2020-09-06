NYT: "Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn't Be." (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel 21stCenturyWireTV at:-On Monday's edition of UK Column News () we cited this important investigation recently published in the New York Times:"Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn't Be."What we've been saying for months has finally been floated out and confirmed by the NYT.Is the PCR test reliable? Should we base the 'New Normal', shut down schools, shutdown the economy, roll out a vaccine based on this PCR test?The evidence presented here suggests we should not.It's highly likely that most positive PCR tests do not even rise to the level of a 'case' – a term that has been used for months by governments and media to peddle nonstop fear – because the viral load in these positive tests are too low to be contagious.We break it down for you in 2 minutes...