Is Your Pastor One of the Many False Prophets?

SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs
of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when
viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR
Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for
illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these
individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible
and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to
use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they
may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area
of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we
have in its fullness. Thank you.
Credits to pastor Nicholas at NicholasPOGM for this video. His website is http://www.remnantofgod.org; his YouTube channel is NicholasPOGM https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM.
You will be SHOCKED at how many lies are being preached in the churches!
Does the Bible easily explain the mark of the beast?
https://remnantofgod.org/mark.htm
Does the Bible really speak of a Seven Year Tribulation?
https://remnantofgod.org/7yr-trib.htm
What does the Bible says about a Secret Rapture?
https://remnantofgod.org/rapt2.htm
Does the Bible say there is to be 1000 years of peace on Earth?
https://remnantofgod.org/1000yr.htm
Is Islam is THE Antichrist?
https://remnantofgod.org/islamicac.htm
Who really is the King of the North?
https://remnantofgod.org/kon.htm
Who does the Bible say the Two Witnesses are?
https://remnantofgod.org/2witness.htm
Who does History and the Bible say who the real Antichrist is?
https://remnantofgod.org/666-CHAR.htm
Has my Bible been changed?
https://remnantofgod.org/B-BIBLES.HTM
Does the Bible really say people are alive in Hellfire?
https://remnantofgod.org/Hellfire.htm
Does Purgatory really exist?
https://remnantofgod.org/Hellfire.htm#purgatory
Is the Bible Sabbath based on a Lunar cycle
https://remnantofgod.org/lunar.htm
Was the Law of God really abolished at the cross
https://remnantofgod.org/abolished.htm
Is evolution a biblical fact?
https://remnantofgod.org/creation.htm
Are unclean foods still unclean today?
https://remnantofgod.org/health.htm
Who does God call Israel today?
https://remnantofgod.org/israel.htm
Are Christians really supposed to tithe?
https://remnantofgod.org/tithe.htm
Who are the 144,000?
https://remnantofgod.org/144000.htm
Is the Earth really flat?
https://remnantofgod.org/flatearth.htm
Is the Trinity biblical?
https://remnantofgod.org/trinity.htm
What did the SDA Pioneers really believe?
https://remnantofgod.org/wdtpb.htm
What does the Bible really say about the number 666?
https://remnantofgod.org/666.htm
What does the Bible say about tongues?
https://remnantofgod.org/tongues.htm
Was Jesus crucified on Wednesday or Friday?
https://remnantofgod.org/wedcruci-fiction.htm
Do people go to Heaven or Hell immediately at death?
https://remnantofgod.org/Immortal.htm
Should Christians keep the Feast Days today?
https://remnantofgod.org/Yah-feast.htm
Is Melchisedec really the Holy Spirit in Person?
https://remnantofgod.org/Melchisedec.htm
Is Michael the Archangel really Jesus Christ?
https://remnantofgod.org/Michael.htm
What does the Bible truly say the image of the beast is?
https://remnantofgod.org/image.htm
Was the 7th day Sabbath changed to Sunday?
https://remnantofgod.org/3Verses.htm
Proverbs 27:12, “A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.”
NOTE: There is much more info on false doctrines and prophecies on the main site at https://RemnantofGod.org
