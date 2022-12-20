Create New Account
Is Your Pastor One of the Many False Prophets?
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Published Yesterday |

SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.

Credits to pastor Nicholas at NicholasPOGM for this video. His website is http://www.remnantofgod.org; his YouTube channel is NicholasPOGM https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM.



You will be SHOCKED at how many lies are being preached in the churches!


Does the Bible easily explain the mark of the beast?

https://remnantofgod.org/mark.htm


Does the Bible really speak of a Seven Year Tribulation?

https://remnantofgod.org/7yr-trib.htm


What does the Bible says about a Secret Rapture?

https://remnantofgod.org/rapt2.htm


Does the Bible say there is to be 1000 years of peace on Earth?

https://remnantofgod.org/1000yr.htm


Is Islam is THE Antichrist?

https://remnantofgod.org/islamicac.htm


Who really is the King of the North?

https://remnantofgod.org/kon.htm


Who does the Bible say the Two Witnesses are?

https://remnantofgod.org/2witness.htm


Who does History and the Bible say who the real Antichrist is?

https://remnantofgod.org/666-CHAR.htm


Has my Bible been changed?

https://remnantofgod.org/B-BIBLES.HTM


Does the Bible really say people are alive in Hellfire?

https://remnantofgod.org/Hellfire.htm


Does Purgatory really exist?

https://remnantofgod.org/Hellfire.htm#purgatory


Is the Bible Sabbath based on a Lunar cycle

https://remnantofgod.org/lunar.htm


Was the Law of God really abolished at the cross

https://remnantofgod.org/abolished.htm


Is evolution a biblical fact?

https://remnantofgod.org/creation.htm


Are unclean foods still unclean today?

https://remnantofgod.org/health.htm


Who does God call Israel today?

https://remnantofgod.org/israel.htm


Are Christians really supposed to tithe?

https://remnantofgod.org/tithe.htm


Who are the 144,000?

https://remnantofgod.org/144000.htm


Is the Earth really flat?

https://remnantofgod.org/flatearth.htm


Is the Trinity biblical?

https://remnantofgod.org/trinity.htm


What did the SDA Pioneers really believe?

https://remnantofgod.org/wdtpb.htm


What does the Bible really say about the number 666?

https://remnantofgod.org/666.htm


What does the Bible say about tongues?

https://remnantofgod.org/tongues.htm


Was Jesus crucified on Wednesday or Friday?

https://remnantofgod.org/wedcruci-fiction.htm


Do people go to Heaven or Hell immediately at death?

https://remnantofgod.org/Immortal.htm


Should Christians keep the Feast Days today?

https://remnantofgod.org/Yah-feast.htm


Is Melchisedec really the Holy Spirit in Person?

https://remnantofgod.org/Melchisedec.htm


Is Michael the Archangel really Jesus Christ?

https://remnantofgod.org/Michael.htm


What does the Bible truly say the image of the beast is?

https://remnantofgod.org/image.htm


Was the 7th day Sabbath changed to Sunday?

https://remnantofgod.org/3Verses.htm


Proverbs 27:12, “A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself; but the simple pass on, and are punished.”


NOTE: There is much more info on false doctrines and prophecies on the main site at https://RemnantofGod.org


WANT THE LINKS TO THE VIDEOS AND ARTICLES AND MORE? See the blog entry on this at: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2022/12/18/is-your-pastor-one-of-the-many-false-prophets/



Please subscribe to pastor Nicholas’ BitChute channel to see all videos including those BANNED by YouTube: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YkuEyry2yz0T/



For more information and videos on our Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit http://www.sdrchurch.org  or http://www.remnantofgod.org.

