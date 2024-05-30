6-year-old goes into cardiac arrest at daycare

APR 24, 2024. A 6-year-old boy with no known health conditions recently went into cardiac arrest at a daycare in Bossier City. Jessica Anderson, a pediatric nurse practitioner with 20 years’ experience, says that she had never administered CPR on a child before.
An external defibrillator was required to get the boy’s heart back into rhythm.
The boy has since been diagnosed with the (previously) very rare long QT syndrome, and awaits surgery to have an ICD (Internal Cardiac Defibrillator) implanted.
For a proper differential diagnosis, it’s important to know how many jabs (COVID or other) this boy got, and if he did, when was his last one.
https://www.ksla.com/2024/04/24/teacher-saves-6-year-old-going-into-cardiac-arrest-daycare-bossier-city/
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_F5Yn3IEzw
