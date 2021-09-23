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REMOVAL OF VACCINE 30 MINS AFTER THE SHOT - NOT IN ENGLISH JUST WATCH
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2826 views • September 23, 2021
This is a bit yuk . . . .
I am not sure this process would remove ALL THE JAB contents as I would have thought after thirty minutes it will be in the entire blood stream. . . . but this man removes something that looks like clotted blood . . . or was it graphene? . . . But this is interesting all the same.
I am not sure this process would remove ALL THE JAB contents as I would have thought after thirty minutes it will be in the entire blood stream. . . . but this man removes something that looks like clotted blood . . . or was it graphene? . . . But this is interesting all the same.
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