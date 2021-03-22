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'Gentrification' or 'White Flight': Whites Can't Win
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37 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance reports on recent fracases over “gentrification.” Owners of a coffee shop who say they are “happily gentrifying” a run-down part of Denver were slapped so hard they may have to close. A black woman living in Ingleside, California, says whites were wrong to try to keep the town white 50 years ago, but now that it’s black she wants to keep it black. Whites aren’t welcome. Mr. Taylor explores where this thinking leads.
First posted to YouTube on November 28, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on November 28, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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